Rutgers visits Maryland following Young’s 31-point showing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Jahmir Young scored 31 points in Maryland’s 63-54 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Terrapins have gone 10-2 in home games. Maryland averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 3-7 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks third in the Big Ten giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Maryland scores 69.5 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 66.0 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Maryland allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 20.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Maryland.

Aundre Hyatt is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 11.6 points. Derek Simpson is averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 41.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

