Rutgers visits Maryland following Young’s 31-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -8; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Jahmir Young scored 31 points in Maryland’s 63-54 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Terrapins are 10-2 on their home court. Maryland has a 1-5 record in one-possession games.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-7 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 9.1.

Maryland is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Rutgers allows to opponents. Rutgers averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Maryland allows.

The Terrapins and Scarlet Knights face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Reese is averaging 13.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Aundre Hyatt is averaging 11.6 points for the Scarlet Knights. Derek Simpson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 41.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

