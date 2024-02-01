Russell puts up 22 as UT Arlington takes down Southern Utah 76-68

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 22 points as UT Arlington beat Southern Utah 76-68 on Thursday night.…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 22 points as UT Arlington beat Southern Utah 76-68 on Thursday night.

Russell also contributed three steals for the Mavericks (10-11, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). DaJuan Gordon added 18 points while going 6 of 12 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Makaih Williams was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Zion Young finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (8-13, 3-7). Prophet Johnson added 16 points and three steals for Southern Utah. Dominique Ford also had nine points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UT Arlington visits Utah Tech and Southern Utah plays UT Rio Grande Valley at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.