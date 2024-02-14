Ruedinger and Green Bay host Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (13-12, 8-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-9, 12-3 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7…

Northern Kentucky Norse (13-12, 8-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-9, 12-3 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -4; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Preston Ruedinger scored 26 points in Green Bay’s 84-83 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Phoenix are 10-1 in home games. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 69.7 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Norse are 8-6 in conference play. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon League with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Trey Robinson averaging 6.3.

Green Bay is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Wonders is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 8.2 points. Noah Reynolds is averaging 19.5 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Michael Bradley is averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

