Rouzan and Manhattan host Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-4, 8-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-13, 2-7 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-4, 8-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-13, 2-7 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Daniel Rouzan scored 26 points in Manhattan’s 84-78 overtime victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Jaspers have gone 2-5 in home games. Manhattan ranks ninth in the MAAC with 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Rouzan averaging 6.7.

The Bobcats are 8-1 in conference games. Quinnipiac scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Manhattan averages 66.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 71.5 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 78.2 points per game, 1.1 more than the 77.1 Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Jaspers.

Savion Lewis is averaging 8.8 points and 7.5 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.