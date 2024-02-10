Live Radio
Rosenberger scores 22, Saint Francis (PA) knocks off Stonehill 72-63

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 7:01 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Bobby Rosenberger III had 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 72-63 victory against Stonehill on Saturday night.

Rosenberger had nine rebounds for the Red Flash (8-16, 3-8 Northeast Conference). Aaron Talbert scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Aidan Harris was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

The Skyhawks (3-23, 1-10) were led in scoring by Louie Semona, who finished with 13 points. Max Zegarowski added 12 points for Stonehill. In addition, Jackson Benigni had 11 points and five assists.

These two teams both play Thursday. Saint Francis (PA) hosts Wagner and Stonehill hosts Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

