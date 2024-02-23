Rose scores 23 in Fordham’s 79-67 win over Duquesne

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rose had 23 points in Fordham’s 79-67 victory over Duquesne on Friday night. Rose added…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rose had 23 points in Fordham’s 79-67 victory over Duquesne on Friday night.

Rose added five rebounds for the Rams (11-16, 5-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Antrell Charlton scored 16 points and added eight assists. Abdou Tsimbila was 4 of 6 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds and six blocks.

The Dukes (16-11, 6-8) were led in scoring by Dae Dae Grant, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Jimmy Clark III added 12 points and three steals for Duquesne. Fousseyni Drame also recorded 11 points and three steals.

Rose scored eight points in the first half and Fordham went into halftime trailing 32-26. Rose’s 15-point second half helped Fordham finish off the 12-point victory.

Fordham plays George Mason at home on Tuesday, and Duquesne hosts La Salle on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.