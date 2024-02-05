Rose leads Fordham against VCU after 26-point outing

VCU Rams (14-8, 6-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-12, 4-5 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

VCU Rams (14-8, 6-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-12, 4-5 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the VCU Rams after Kyle Rose scored 26 points in Fordham’s 67-65 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Fordham Rams have gone 4-8 in home games. Fordham is seventh in the A-10 scoring 73.6 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The VCU Rams have gone 6-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU is ninth in the A-10 with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Toibu Lawal averaging 5.7.

Fordham averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Fordham gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is shooting 34.2% and averaging 11.3 points for the Fordham Rams. Elijah Gray is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Max Shulga is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 assists for the VCU Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

VCU Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

