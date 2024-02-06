Rose leads Fordham against VCU after 26-point game

VCU Rams (14-8, 6-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-12, 4-5 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (14-8, 6-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-12, 4-5 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces the VCU Rams after Kyle Rose scored 26 points in Fordham’s 67-65 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Fordham Rams are 4-8 in home games. Fordham is seventh in the A-10 scoring 73.6 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The VCU Rams are 6-3 in A-10 play. VCU averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Fordham is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% VCU allows to opponents. VCU averages 72.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 73.5 Fordham allows to opponents.

The Fordham Rams and VCU Rams face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rose is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fordham Rams, while averaging 9.3 points and 1.9 steals. Elijah Gray is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Max Shulga is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 assists for the VCU Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

VCU Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

