Rogers, Wichita State Shockers to host Davis and the No. 20 Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-5, 8-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-13, 2-8 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Florida Atlantic visits Wichita State in AAC action Sunday.

The Shockers are 8-3 on their home court. Wichita State is the AAC leader with 40.2 rebounds per game led by Dalen Ridgnal averaging 6.6.

The Owls are 8-2 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Wichita State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wichita State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ridgnal is averaging 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Johnell Davis is averaging 18.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

