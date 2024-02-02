Rogers leads American against Bucknell after 23-point showing

Bucknell Bison (9-13, 6-3 Patriot League) at American Eagles (12-10, 6-3 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (9-13, 6-3 Patriot League) at American Eagles (12-10, 6-3 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Bucknell Bison after Matt Rogers scored 23 points in American’s 69-66 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Eagles are 7-2 in home games. American is fourth in the Patriot League with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Rogers averaging 7.7.

The Bison are 6-3 in Patriot League play. Bucknell has a 1-11 record against opponents above .500.

American averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than American has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for American.

Jack Forrest is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

