Rogers and the Wichita State Shockers host conference foe UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (8-14, 2-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-13, 1-8 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-14, 2-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-13, 1-8 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Tucker and the UTSA Roadrunners visit Colby Rogers and the Wichita State Shockers in AAC action.

The Shockers are 7-3 in home games. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Kenny Pohto averaging 6.5.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-7 against AAC opponents. UTSA is fourth in the AAC scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Wichita State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.7% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Wichita State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Shockers. Harlond Beverly is averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Carlton Linguard is averaging 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 84.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

