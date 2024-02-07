Rogers and American host Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-19, 2-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-19, 2-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -11; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Matt Rogers scored 23 points in American’s 75-66 overtime win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles are 8-2 in home games. American has a 6-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Greyhounds have gone 2-8 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) ranks fifth in the Patriot League shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

American scores 72.5 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 73.6 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles. Matt Mayock is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

Deon Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

