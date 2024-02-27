Rogers and American host Army

American Eagles (15-14, 9-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-19, 6-10 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 4…

American Eagles (15-14, 9-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-19, 6-10 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits the Army Black Knights after Matt Rogers scored 23 points in American’s 66-64 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Black Knights have gone 6-9 in home games. Army is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 9-7 in Patriot League play. American is sixth in the Patriot League allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Army scores 60.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 68.1 American allows. American has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Black Knights. Abe Johnson is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Rogers is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Matt Mayock is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.