Rogers and American host Army

American Eagles (15-14, 9-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-19, 6-10 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on the Army Black Knights after Matt Rogers scored 23 points in American’s 66-64 victory over the Colgate Raiders.

The Black Knights are 6-9 on their home court. Army ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Abe Johnson averaging 4.1.

The Eagles are 9-7 in conference games.

Army scores 60.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 68.1 American allows. American has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Black Knights. Johnson is averaging 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

