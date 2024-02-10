Rogers, American Eagles to visit Kenney, Holy Cross Crusaders

American Eagles (13-11, 7-4 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-17, 4-7 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (13-11, 7-4 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-17, 4-7 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Kenney and the Holy Cross Crusaders host Matt Rogers and the American Eagles in Patriot League play Saturday.

The Crusaders are 3-6 on their home court. Holy Cross is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 7-4 against Patriot League opponents. American ranks fifth in the Patriot League scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Rogers averaging 7.8.

Holy Cross averages 66.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 69.8 American gives up. American averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Octave is shooting 42.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles. Rogers is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

