Rogers, American Eagles to host Brewster and the Boston University Terriers

Boston University Terriers (11-16, 6-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (14-13, 8-6 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles host Miles Brewster and the Boston University Terriers in Patriot League action Wednesday.

The Eagles are 8-4 in home games. American has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Terriers are 6-8 in conference games. Boston University has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

American scores 69.9 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 65.8 Boston University allows. Boston University averages 64.4 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 68.3 American allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Eagles. Rogers is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games for American.

Brewster is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Otto Landrum is shooting 50.7% and averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12 assists, 5.3 steals and two blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

