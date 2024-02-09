Rodriguez and the UNLV Rebels visit conference foe No. 25 New Mexico

UNLV Rebels (12-9, 5-4 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 7-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (12-9, 5-4 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 7-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on No. 25 New Mexico in MWC action Saturday.

The Lobos are 11-1 in home games. New Mexico is 15-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rebels have gone 5-4 against MWC opponents. UNLV is fifth in the MWC with 15.0 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 6.2.

New Mexico makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). UNLV averages 5.4 more points per game (75.1) than New Mexico allows to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Kalib Boone is averaging 12.4 points and 1.7 blocks for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.