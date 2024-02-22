Rodgers scores 20, Charleston cruises past Delaware 90-71

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kobe Rodgers scored 20 points to help Charleston defeat Delaware 90-71 on Thursday night. Rodgers added…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kobe Rodgers scored 20 points to help Charleston defeat Delaware 90-71 on Thursday night.

Rodgers added four steals for the Cougars (21-7, 12-3 Coastal Athletic Association), who have won six in a row. James Scott totaled 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting with six rebounds and three blocks. Ben Burnham pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-11, 9-6) with 14 points. Jyare Davis added 13 points and Jalun Trent scored 12 points with three steals.

