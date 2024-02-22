Live Radio
Rodgers scores 20, Charleston cruises past Delaware 90-71

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 10:07 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kobe Rodgers scored 20 points to help Charleston defeat Delaware 90-71 on Thursday night.

Rodgers added four steals for the Cougars (21-7, 12-3 Coastal Athletic Association), who have won six in a row. James Scott totaled 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting with six rebounds and three blocks. Ben Burnham pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-11, 9-6) with 14 points. Jyare Davis added 13 points and Jalun Trent scored 12 points with three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

