Robinson’s 27 lead New Hampshire over NJIT 83-78

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Ahmad Robinson had 27 points in New Hampshire’s 83-78 victory over NJIT on Thursday night.

Robinson was 8 of 10 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (15-10, 7-5 America East Conference). Jaxson Baker scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Clarence Daniels was 3 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Highlanders (7-18, 3-10) were led in scoring by Tariq Francis, who finished with 23 points, six assists and three steals. Elijah Buchanan added 19 points for NJIT. In addition, Levi Lawal had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

