Robinson’s 21 lead Little Rock past Morehead State 69-68

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Khalen Robinson scored 21 points, Bradley Douglas spun in the lane for a go-ahead layup with 24 seconds left, and Little Rock beat Morehead State 69-68 on Thursday night.

Robinson added seven rebounds for the Trojans (15-11, 9-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Makhel Mitchell scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Jordan Jefferson had 11 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Riley Minix finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (20-6, 11-2). Kalil Thomas added 19 points for Morehead State. Drew Thelwell also recorded 13 points, eight assists and two steals. The Eagles had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

