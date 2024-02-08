Live Radio
Robinson scores 23, Little Rock holds off Western Illinois 63-60

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 11:12 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Khalen Robinson had 23 points in Little Rock’s 63-60 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night.

Robinson shot 10 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Trojans (14-11, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jamir Chaplin scored 13 points and added seven rebounds.

The Leathernecks (15-9, 8-3) were led by Quinlan Bennett’s 14 points and 10 rebounds. Drew Cisse added 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. James Dent Jr. scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

