Robinson leads Kennesaw State against Bellarmine after 20-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (5-17, 1-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-8, 4-3 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bellarmine Knights (5-17, 1-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-8, 4-3 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Demond Robinson scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 92-87 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Owls are 8-1 in home games. Kennesaw State scores 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Knights have gone 1-6 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks ninth in the ASUN scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Bash Wieland averaging 9.5.

Kennesaw State scores 84.4 points, 11.5 more per game than the 72.9 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Kennesaw State allows.

The Owls and Knights square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Owls.

Ben Johnson is averaging 11.9 points for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.