Robinson and Little Rock host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-19, 4-9 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (15-11, 9-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Khalen Robinson scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 69-68 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 11-4 in home games. Little Rock is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-9 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is ninth in the OVC with 11.5 assists per game led by Jack Campion averaging 4.0.

Little Rock makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Southern Indiana averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Trojans. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Jeremiah Hernandez is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.9 points for the Screaming Eagles. Jack Mielke is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

