Robinson and Little Rock host Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (20-5, 11-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (14-11, 8-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on the Morehead State Eagles after Khalen Robinson scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 63-60 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Trojans are 10-4 in home games. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamir Chaplin averaging 2.7.

The Eagles are 11-1 in OVC play. Morehead State is fourth in the OVC scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Riley Minix averaging 7.6.

Little Rock averages 77.4 points, 15.6 more per game than the 61.8 Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Trojans. Chaplin is averaging 16 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Drew Thelwell is averaging nine points and 6.2 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

