Robinson and Gardner-Webb host Presbyterian

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-12, 6-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-14, 2-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Caleb Robinson scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 80-73 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-6 in home games. Presbyterian ranks ninth in the Big South with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Quadir Pettaway averaging 2.0.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-2 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb ranks third in the Big South with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ademide Badmus averaging 1.9.

Presbyterian averages 75.5 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 72.8 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 74.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the 74.0 Presbyterian allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Barnett is averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

Robinson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

