Robertson and Portland host Gonzaga

Portland Pilots (9-15, 3-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (9-15, 3-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Gonzaga Bulldogs after Tyler Robertson scored 24 points in Portland’s 93-89 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 at home. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Anton Watson paces the Bulldogs with 7.7 rebounds.

The Pilots have gone 3-6 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks eighth in the WCC with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 1.5.

Gonzaga makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). Portland has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Robertson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.