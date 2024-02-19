Live Radio
Roberts, Wright-Forde lead Texas…

Roberts, Wright-Forde lead Texas A&M-Corpus-Christi over Northwestern State 72-61

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 10:52 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts had 22 points, Dian Wright-Forde scored 21 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern State 72-61 on Monday night.

Roberts shot 8 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (16-10, 9-4 Southland Conference). Wright-Forde sank 7 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and 6 of 9 at the foul line.

The Demons (8-19, 6-8) were led by Duane Posey with 16 points and nine rebounds. Braelon Bush added 12 points, while Justin Wilson contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

