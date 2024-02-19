Roberts, Wright-Forde lead Texas A&M-Corpus-Christi over Northwestern State 72-61

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts had 22 points, Dian Wright-Forde scored 21 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts had 22 points, Dian Wright-Forde scored 21 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern State 72-61 on Monday night.

Roberts shot 8 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (16-10, 9-4 Southland Conference). Wright-Forde sank 7 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and 6 of 9 at the foul line.

The Demons (8-19, 6-8) were led by Duane Posey with 16 points and nine rebounds. Braelon Bush added 12 points, while Justin Wilson contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.