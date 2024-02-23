Roberts leads Texas A&M-CC against Lamar after 22-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-10, 9-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-11, 9-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-10, 9-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-11, 9-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Roberts scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 72-61 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cardinals are 10-1 in home games. Lamar has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Islanders have gone 9-4 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Lamar averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 75.2 points per game, 0.5 more than the 74.7 Lamar allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hamilton is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Roberts averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

