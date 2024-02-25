Roberts leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Milwaukee

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-10, 9-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (14-14, 9-8 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-10, 9-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (14-14, 9-8 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Anthony Roberts scored 31 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 85-59 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers have gone 9-4 at home. Milwaukee is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Mastodons are 9-8 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Milwaukee is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 81.3 points per game, 2.5 more than the 78.8 Milwaukee gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.