Roberts, Clark lead Texas A&M-CC over Houston Christian 91-79

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Roberts had 25 points, Garry Clark scored 22 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Houston Christian 91-79…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Roberts had 25 points, Garry Clark scored 22 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Houston Christian 91-79 on Monday night.

Roberts shot 8 for 12 from the floor and 7 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (18-10, 11-4 Southland Conference). Clark added six rebounds. Dayne Prim had 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

The Huskies (6-20, 4-11) were led by Marcus Greene with 30 points, four assists and three steals. Jay Alvarez finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Michael Imariagbe totaled nine points and six boards.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.