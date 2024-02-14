Robert Morris visits Youngstown State following Burns’ 32-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (10-15, 6-8 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-8, 10-5 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Robert Morris Colonials (10-15, 6-8 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-8, 10-5 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -10.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Damiree Burns scored 32 points in Youngstown State’s 84-83 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Penguins have gone 12-2 at home. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Burns averaging 3.0.

The Colonials are 6-8 in conference play. Robert Morris is 1-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

Youngstown State averages 82.5 points, 7.7 more per game than the 74.8 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Penguins. Burns is averaging 15.1 points and 12.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Markeese Hastings is averaging 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.