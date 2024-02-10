Robert Morris hosts Milwaukee following Freeman’s 24-point outing

Milwaukee Panthers (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-15, 5-8 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-15, 5-8 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Robert Morris Colonials after BJ Freeman scored 24 points in Milwaukee’s 97-85 overtime loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 6-6 in home games. Robert Morris is 1-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 7-6 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Robert Morris averages 75.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 79.6 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeese Hastings is averaging 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Freeman is averaging 18.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

