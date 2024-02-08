Robert Morris hosts Douglas and Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

Green Bay Phoenix (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces the Robert Morris Colonials after David Douglas Jr. scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 79-56 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Colonials have gone 6-5 at home. Robert Morris has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

The Phoenix have gone 10-3 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Robert Morris scores 75.2 points, 9.0 more per game than the 66.2 Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists.

Noah Reynolds is shooting 51.2% and averaging 19.3 points for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.