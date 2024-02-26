RJ Davis scores record-setting 42 points to lead No. 9 North Carolina over Miami 75-71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis poured in four straight 3-pointers during a riveting second-half stretch on his way…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis poured in four straight 3-pointers during a riveting second-half stretch on his way to a career-high 42 points, and No. 9 North Carolina held off skidding Miami 75-71 on Monday night.

Davis, a senior guard who set a Smith Center scoring record, had 21 points in each half.

The only player for the Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to score in double figures, Davis went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line with 24.4 seconds remaining to give UNC a 73-70 advantage.

Norchad Omier had 22 points, Bensley Joseph scored 21 and Kyshawn George added 14 to lead Miami (15-14, 6-12), which lost its seventh game in a row.

NO. 15 BAYLOR 62, TCU 54

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime, and the standout freshman started and capped a game-turning spurt by Baylor in a win over TCU.

Yves Missi, a 7-foot freshman, also finished with 16 points and Jalen Bridges scored 15 as the Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) snapped a two-game skid. RayJ Dennis had nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 11 points and Emanuel Miller 10 for the Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-7), who made 33% (17 of 51) of their shots. That included 10 consecutive misses to end the first half, and a span of nine misses in a row over 7 1/2 minutes after halftime.

