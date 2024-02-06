Rivera and UIC host Illinois State

UIC Flames (8-15, 1-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-12, 5-7 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (8-15, 1-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-12, 5-7 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Isaiah Rivera scored 28 points in UIC’s 74-71 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Redbirds are 7-5 on their home court. Illinois State allows 67.8 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Flames have gone 1-11 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Toby Okani averaging 1.6.

Illinois State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UIC allows. UIC averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging nine points and 3.6 assists for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Rivera is averaging 14.9 points for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Flames: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.