Rivera and UIC host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (15-11, 8-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-16, 3-12 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces…

Belmont Bruins (15-11, 8-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-16, 3-12 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Belmont Bruins after Isaiah Rivera scored 27 points in UIC’s 85-73 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Flames have gone 5-7 at home. UIC is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bruins are 8-7 in conference play. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cade Tyson averaging 4.5.

UIC scores 69.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 77.5 Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Flames. Filip Skobalj is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Tyson is averaging 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Keishawn Davidson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.