Riley, Miller lead Temple past Wichita State 72-66 in OT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Joran Riley finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Steve Settle III had a go-ahead three-point play in overtime to rally Temps to a 72-66 victory over Wichita State on Sunday.

Riley added three steals for the Owls (10-17, 3-11 American Athletic Conference). Shane Dezonie totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hysier Miller scored four of his 14 points in the extra period.

The Shockers (11-17, 3-12) were led by Xavier Bell’s 17 points. Kenny Pohto added 11 points and nine rebounds. Harlond Beverly contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Riley scored 13 points in the second half to help Temple come back from a 37-27 halftime deficit. Riley’s layup with 24 seconds remaining forced overtime tied at 61. Settle gave Temple the lead for good with 2:58 left in OT.

