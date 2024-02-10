Rigsby scores 22 in Troy’s 78-68 win over Kent State

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby’s 22 points helped Troy defeat Kent State 78-68 on Saturday night. Rigsby was 7…

Rigsby was 7 of 11 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Trojans (17-8). Christyon Eugene scored 11 points while going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. Randarius Jones and Aamer Muhammad both had 10 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Trojans.

Reggie Bass led the Golden Flashes (12-12) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six assists. VonCameron Davis added 16 points for Kent State. Tyem Freeman also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

