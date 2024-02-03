ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Rigsby scores 20 as Troy knocks off Georgia State 78-74

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 7:06 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Myles Rigsby had 20 points in Troy’s 78-74 win over Georgia State on Saturday night.

Rigsby had six rebounds for the Trojans (15-8, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference). Aamer Muhammad scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Tayton Conerway shot 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Lucas Taylor led the Panthers (9-13, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two blocks. Jay’Den Turner added 15 points and two steals for Georgia State. In addition, Dwon Odom finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The loss was the Panthers’ sixth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

