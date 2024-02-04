Rider visits Iona following Gordon’s 35-point game

Rider Broncs (8-13, 5-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-10, 5-4 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rider Broncs (8-13, 5-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-10, 5-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -7.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts the Rider Broncs after Greg Gordon scored 35 points in Iona’s 91-82 win over the Fairfield Stags.

The Gaels are 6-3 in home games. Iona is fifth in the MAAC scoring 73.3 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Broncs are 5-5 against conference opponents. Rider gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Iona is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 72.0 points per game, 1.1 more than the 70.9 Iona gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Brown is averaging 6.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Gaels. Idan Tretout is averaging 14.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Iona.

Mervin James is averaging 19.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

