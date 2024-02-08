Rider visits Fairfield following Leach’s 23-point showing

Rider Broncs (8-14, 5-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-9, 7-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rider Broncs (8-14, 5-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-9, 7-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on the Rider Broncs after Jalen Leach scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 77-68 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Stags have gone 6-3 at home. Fairfield is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncs are 5-6 against MAAC opponents. Rider allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Fairfield is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.