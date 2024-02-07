Rider visits Fairfield following Dudley’s 28-point game

Rider Broncs (8-14, 5-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-9, 7-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider…

Rider Broncs (8-14, 5-6 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-9, 7-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on the Fairfield Stags after DJ Dudley scored 28 points in Rider’s 94-93 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags have gone 6-3 at home. Fairfield is the best team in the MAAC with 11.4 fast break points.

The Broncs are 5-6 in MAAC play. Rider is fifth in the MAAC scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Fairfield averages 76.3 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 74.9 Rider gives up. Rider averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

TJ Weeks Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Mervin James is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

