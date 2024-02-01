Rider hosts Tekin and Siena

Siena Saints (3-17, 2-7 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-13, 4-5 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (3-17, 2-7 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-13, 4-5 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Rider Broncs after Zek Tekin scored 22 points in Siena’s 63-52 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Broncs have gone 4-3 in home games. Rider leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 39.2 boards. Mervin James paces the Broncs with 6.9 rebounds.

The Saints are 2-7 in conference matchups. Siena ranks fourth in the MAAC with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 6.4.

Rider’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Siena allows. Siena’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 19.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Broncs.

Emejuru is shooting 55.2% and averaging 10.6 points for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

