Rider defeats Siena 91-50

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 9:57 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Mervin James had 22 points in Rider’s 91-50 win against Siena on Friday night.

James also contributed three steals for the Broncs (8-13, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Corey McKeithan scored 11 points and added five assists. TJ Weeks Jr. had nine points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Saints (3-18, 2-8) were led by Sean Durugordon, who recorded 25 points. Giovanni Emejuru added 10 points and seven rebounds for Siena. In addition, Michael Ojo had three points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams next play Sunday. Rider visits Iona and Siena plays Mount St. Mary’s at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

