Rickards scores 16, hits game-winner to lift No. 18 Louisville women past Boston College 69-67

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Nina Rickards scored the game-winning shot with 18.4 seconds left and finished with 16 points to help No. 18 Louisville beat Boston College 69-67 on Thursday night.

Back-to-back jumpers from Boston College’s Dontavia Waggoner and T’yana Todd tied it 67-all with 1:13 to play. Rickards’ layup capped the scoring. Eylia Love then forced a Waggoner turnover with five seconds remaining to seal it.

Rickards shot 7 of 10 from the floor. Kiki Jefferson added 14 points and Sydney Taylor had 13 for Louisville (21-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Olivia Cochran scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Waggoner scored 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead Boston College (11-16, 3-11). Todd finished with 16 points and JoJo Lacey and Andrea Daley chipped in with 10 each.

Rickards and Jefferson scored six points apiece as Louisville outscored BC 24-15 in the second quarter to knot it 32-all at halftime. The Cardinals took the lead for good with a 6-0 spurt to open the fourth quarter for a 57-52 advantage with 7:09 remaining.

Louisville, which has played four of its last five games against ranked teams, hosts 12th-ranked Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Boston College will look to end an eight-game losing streak in a road game against Florida State on Feb. 22.

