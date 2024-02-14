Live Radio
Richmond’s 20 lead Seton Hall over Xavier 88-70

The Associated Press

February 14, 2024, 10:27 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond scored 20 points as Seton Hall beat Xavier 88-70 on Wednesday night.

Richmond added eight rebounds and 13 assists for the Pirates (16-9, 9-5 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Isaiah Coleman shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Quincy Olivari led the Musketeers (13-12, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Xavier also got 11 points from Dayvion McKnight. In addition, Kachi Nzeh finished with eight points and two blocks.

Seton Hall took the lead with 18:46 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Dre Davis led Seton Hall in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 47-25 at the break. Richmond scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

