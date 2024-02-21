Richmond takes down Rhode Island 85-77

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jordan King’s 25 points helped Richmond defeat Rhode Island 85-77 on Wednesday night. King had seven…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jordan King’s 25 points helped Richmond defeat Rhode Island 85-77 on Wednesday night.

King had seven assists for the Spiders (19-7, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isaiah Bigelow scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Dji Bailey had 13 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 5 from the line.

David Fuchs led the Rams (11-15, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jaden House added 13 points for Rhode Island. In addition, David Green finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

