Richmond plays UMass after Bailey’s 22-point showing

UMass Minutemen (15-8, 6-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (17-6, 9-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (15-8, 6-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (17-6, 9-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -4; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the UMass Minutemen after Dji Bailey scored 22 points in Richmond’s 82-65 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Spiders are 12-0 in home games. Richmond has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutemen are 6-5 against A-10 opponents. UMass averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Richmond’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UMass gives up. UMass scores 15.3 more points per game (80.3) than Richmond allows to opponents (65.0).

The Spiders and Minutemen square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Neal Quinn is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Matt Cross is averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Minutemen. Josh Cohen is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 70.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.