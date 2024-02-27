Richmond faces Saint Louis on 3-game win streak

Richmond Spiders (20-7, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-17, 3-11 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (20-7, 12-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-17, 3-11 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spiders take on Saint Louis.

The Billikens are 8-6 in home games. Saint Louis ranks eighth in the A-10 with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Ezewiro averaging 8.4.

The Spiders are 12-2 in A-10 play. Richmond is second in the A-10 with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Bigelow averaging 5.7.

Saint Louis averages 74.5 points, 8.6 more per game than the 65.9 Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Spiders meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Billikens. Sincere Parker is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Jordan King is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Spiders. Dji Bailey is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 2-8, averaging 75.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.